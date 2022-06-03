Actor Pankaj Tripathi who has an illustrious career with several hits in his credit is back with yet another intriguing drama Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga. The makers of the upcoming film dropped the trailer on June 3 that shows Pankaj Tripathi as a simple village man. Apart from Pankaj, the Srijit Mukherji directorial also stars Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Inspired by a bizarre true practice near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, the captivating trailer tells the story of a simple man, who battles both wild animals and administrative corruption at the same time. The strange practice centers around the natives of a village where people used to leave their elder family members so that tigers can feed on them and in return, the family members get compensation from the authorities.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga trailer dropped by makers

The trailer begins with Pankaj essaying the role of sarpanch Gangaram. The star jets off for a suicide mission after he decides to sacrifice himself to get compensation from the authorities. Landing in a financial crisis, the thought of sacrifice arises when Pankaj is refused compensation by the authorities after wild animals destroy farmlands. He then decides to turn the table and sacrifice himself by manipulating the government scheme and throwing himself in front of the wild animal so that the families whose farms were destroyed get to benefit from the scheme. However, it seems that the actor's destiny had something else in store for him. Instead, Pankaj gets arrested for animal poaching.

Apart from the storyline, the film will be quite special for the fans of late singer KK who has even crooned a track in the movie. His last song still remains unreleased from the movie which he recorded in April with the team. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the rural situation and the adverse effects of urbanization. The trailer also gives an insight into the situations that can lead to due to poverty. Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, and production by Match Cut Productions Private Limited. It is all set to hit theatres on June 24.

IMAGE: Instagram/reliance.entertainment