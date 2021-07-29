Sherlyn Chopra Denied Anticipatory Bail In Raj Kundra Porn Racket By Mumbai Sessions Court

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sherlyn Chopra in the Raj Kundra porn racket. This development comes after the Bombay High Court on Tuesday accepted Sherlyn Chopra and another actor Poonam Pandey's anticipatory bail applications in the case.

Both were summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with the alleged porn film racket. The Crime Branch had summoned Sherlyn Chopra to record her statement at 11 AM on Tuesday after she was named as one of the accused in the case.

Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey both maintained that they had been forced by Kundra into shooting the A-rated films.

Poonam Pandey revealed that she was one of the first to file a case against him in 2019 much before the racket was unearthed.

Raj Kundra, the prime accused in the Porn racket has moved the sessions court on Thursday for anticipatory bail. Kundra had earlier filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court. Raj Kundra is in Judicial custody for 14 days at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in Byculla amid the ongoing probe.

What is the Raj Kundra Porn case?

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19. The next day Mumbai Police revealed that struggling models and artists were lured and promised roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do nude and semi-nude scenes against their wishes.

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications including the Hotshots app were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. The Hotshots app is owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

During the course of the investigation, the Police found documentary and electronic evidence which led to searching Raj Kundra's office where the Police recovered further incriminating content leading to his arrest.

