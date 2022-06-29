Sherlyn Chopra Reacts As Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post on Wednesday during his address to the state on Facebook live. The outgoing CM's decision comes a day ahead of the floor test and minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

Thackeray also resigned as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. There were reactions galore over the Shiv Sena chief's resignation, with celebrities of non-politics fields also expressing their statements. Among them was Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra who took to social media to react to Thackeray's decision. Check out what she has to say.

Sherlyn Chopra reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Sherlyn Chopra took to her Twitter moments after Thackeray's decision to resign as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The 38-year-old seemed to express her delight for it. ''Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM #UddhavOut'' and penned ''FINALLY!'' in a followed-up tweet.

During his address on the social media platform, Thackeray said, 'Today, the judiciary has given its verdict.. we will have to obey the verdict by judiciary...Tomorrow, there will be a floor test...I express gratitude towards the Governor that someone wrote a letter to you and you ordered Floor Test.'

' Talking about the floor test that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, the outgoing CM said, ''I don't want to play this floor test game, where those who were made by the Shiv Sena are trying their best to remove the Shiv Sena president from the CM's post.''

The Shiv Sena supremo also expressed his gratitude to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, stating, ''I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP and Congress people also supported the proposal”.