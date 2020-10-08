Sherlyn Chopra Says 'you Don't Need Drugs If You're High On Life'; Speaks On 'sanskar'

On October 7, Bollywood actor-model Sherlyn Chopra took to her social media handle and acknowledged a post of appreciation from one of her fans. On the micro-blogging site, a fan who claimed that she watched a few of Sherlyn's recent interviews about drug peddling, said that the actor is brave and bold to speak about it. While replying to her fan, Sherlyn Chopra wrote a brief tweet in Hindi.

In her tweet, Chopra asserted that it is not necessary that every girl who gives bold performances in showbiz should also take drugs, while mentioning that if an individual is 'addicted to their own self', they don't need any drug. To conclude her tweet, Sherlyn added that it is also not necessary that every girl who claims to be cultured is genuinely cultured. Scroll down to take a look at her tweet, which translates into English as follows:

"It's not essential that every girl who plays bold characters on screen also does drugs,

Those who are high on life, for them there is no need to seek any external intoxicants

And it is also not necessary that every girl who claims to 'be sanskari' is actually so in reality."

READ | Sherlyn Chopra Urges CBI Probe Into Sushant’s Death Case, Calls FIR ‘just Tip Of Iceberg’

Within a day, the tweet has managed to receive more than two-hundred likes on Twitter. Meanwhile, a couple of Twitterati also shared Chopra's tweet. A section of fans who were impressed with Sherlyn's tweet took to the comments section and praised her.

READ | Sherlyn Chopra's Response To Trolls: Better To Workout At Midnight Than Do Drugs

A peek into Sherlyn Chopra's social media

Interestingly, Sherlyn not only takes the opportunity to respond to her fans' praises but often addresses trolls via her social media handles. A couple of weeks back, a social media user questioned her about working out at midnight. Replying sharply, she said, "It's better to work out at midnight rather than doing drugs”. Moreover, Chopra asked why midnight would not be an appropriate time to exercise, contrasting it with other unhealthy things one may do.

READ | 'Justice For Payal Ghosh' Trends As Netas & Others Back Actor Against Anurag Kashyap

NCB's Bollywood drug probe

Since taking over the drug nexus aspect of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, SSR's employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, and over a dozen others for their alleged involvement with the drugs trade. However, after spending 28 days in jail, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. However, the court rejected Rhea's brother Showik's bail plea, noting in its bail order that he "appears to be a part of the chain" and his case would have to be distinguished from that of a consumer or an end-purchaser. The NCB has also interrogated numerous other Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in two cases relating to Sushant's demise.

READ | Sherlyn Chopra Launches Her Own OTT Platform 'REDSHER' For 'high-quality Content'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.