Sherlyn Chopra Summoned By Property Cell Of Crime Branch In Raj Kundra Porn Racket

Mumbai Police summoned actor Sherlyn Chopra in the investigation of the pornography racket in which businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested. She has been asked to appear before the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning in the case.

Sherlyn Chopra under scanner in Raj Kundra porn racket?

Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6J5PjhzrW8 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Previously, Sherlyn had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking anticipatory bail. However, the court rejected the plea. That was after she had been summoned for questioning by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday.

Other actresses who have come under the scanner include Gehana Vashisht, who had previously been arrested in the case and was out of bail. She too had been summoned for questioning.

Poonam Pandey too had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Sherlyn and Poonam have maintained that they were coerced into shooting A-rated films. As per reports, actor-model Sagarika Shona Suman too was summoned for questioning in the case.

A day before, the property cell had summoned Saurabh Kushwaha, the director of Armprime Media Private Limited, the company Kundra set up through which sexual contact was uploaded on an app, for questioning.

Update on Raj Kundra case

Meanwhile, both Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were denied bail by the sessions court. The court is now scheduled to hear their bail pleas on August 10. On August 2, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe.

The investigating officer detailed finding 68 pornographic videos and a film script with sexual content on Kundra's personal laptop.

Raj Kundra, along with 11 others, had been arrested for their alleged involvement in a pornographic creation racket on July 19. On July 27, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police also stated that Kundra and Thorpe lured small-time models and actresses to shoot bold films, that were turned into 'nude or semi-nude films' against their wishes. The police also alleged that they had cracked a $1.2 million deal for 121 videos and were now probing its details.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.