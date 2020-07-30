Sherlyn Chopra Urges CBI Probe Into Sushant’s Death Case, Calls FIR ‘just Tip Of Iceberg’

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the late actor's father has filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others on July 25, 2020. As Republic TV accessed the FIR lodged by KK Singh, in it, he had claimed among other things that Rhea wanted to use Sushant's contacts to establish a name for herself. Now, Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra took to her social media to urge the CBI probe to happen in a systematic manner in the case.

Sherlyn Chopra urged for CBI probe

Sherlyn quoted a news article that spoke on Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti seeking justice for him wherein she revealed had revealed that if the truth does not come out, nothing else will. Sherlyn wrote that she urges the CBI to investigate each and every aspect of Sushant's case. The actor further wrote that the entire nation knows that the Dil Bechara actor had not committed suicide. She also called Sushant's father's revelations on Rhea to be 'just the tip of the iceberg.' The actor stated that now its time to dig deeper to know the entire truth. Take a look at Sherlyn's tweet.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Meanwhile. in the FIR lodged against Rhea by Sushant's father, he alleged that Rhea and her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, and Shouvik Chakraborty built a close bond with Sushant and began interfering in his daily life. They also convinced him that his home was haunted and the late actor was affected by it. He alleged that they made the Chhichhore actor move out of his existing home with the paranormal activity claim and shifted him to a resort near Mumbai airport.

KK Singh had further alleged that Rhea and her family repeatedly told Sushant that he was talking in an 'absurd manner' and that they will get him treated by a doctor. He revealed that amid all of that, the late actor's sister went to bring him back home but Rhea allegedly did not even allow her to do so. He further said that Rhea later took Rajput to her house and started medicating him claiming that he was diagnosed with dengue.

