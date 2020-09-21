Sherlyn Chopra's Response To Trolls: Better To Workout At Midnight Than Do Drugs

Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra encourages her fans and followers to opt for a healthy lifestyle. She shares workout and yoga videos for her audience on different platforms regularly. Recently, Sherlyn Chopra took to social media and went live through her official Instagram handle. She opened up about quitting smoking and drinking to live a good life. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s latest live session on social media. Read on:

Sherlyn Chopra slams trolls with a savage response

Actor Sherlyn Chopra slammed a social media user who trolled her for working out at midnight. She had a savage response to the same. The actor said, " It's better to work out at midnight rather than doing drugs”. Moreover, Sherlyn Chopra asked why was midnight not the appropriate time to exercise, when they can indulge in unhealthy activities and lifestyle.

Sherlyn Chopra also urged everyone to exercise whenever they can, be it afternoon or evening. The actor described that people need to work on their fitness. She also explained that they could work out according to their schedule. Additionally, Sherlyn Chopra managed to shut fans who made fun of people caring about their body and lifestyle. She also slammed people for judging everyone based on their clothes.

Sherlyn Chopra explained how being a good person did not depend upon the length of clothes they wore. She added that it was completely their choice to wear whatever they wanted. The actor also spoke about how people related short outfits with unhealthy habits. Moreover, she urged fans to don what they liked. Sherlyn Chopra also asked people to show off their abs if they wanted and not, if they did not want to. Check out the funny and humorous side of Sherlyn Chopra in the Instagram video here:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Sherlyn Chopra's upcoming projects

Apart from posting workout videos, sharing the importance of fitness and interacting with fans, Sherlyn Chopra has been working on her OTT platform, Redsher. It consists of high-quality short films and web series, which the actor wrote, produced and featured in..



Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.