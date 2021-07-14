Sherni Actor Sharat Saxena Flaunts Toned Biceps; Fans Call Him 'Indian Hulk'

Sherni actor Sharat Saxena came to Mumbai in 1972 to become an actor with a bulky body. That was the time when the trend of six-pack had not even started. Actors back then were lean and maintained a decent physique. Whereas, Sharat Saxena who settled as one of the best-supporting actors of Bollywood, to date does not miss a single day at the gym. In a recent Instagram post, Sharat Saxena left his fans impressed with his biceps. He captioned the post, "Still trying very hard to become someone. #bollywood #hollywood #castingdirector #castingcall #hindifilms." He often took to Instagram and post pictures, giving fitness goals to his fans.

At the time when he desired to become an actor it was difficult for him to land up a role, but eventually played the role of a henchman in Benaam, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The actor went on to do a range of popular Bollywood films including Mr. India, Tridev, Ghayal, De Dana Dan, Ek Hi Raasta, ‘Baghban, Fanaa, Krish, and Sherni among many others.

Fans commented on his post

The 70-year old actor has impressed his fans with his toned biceps. Many social media users commented on his post and called him 'an Indian Hulk'. One user commented, "Age is just a number." While others added, 'Inspiration', 'Super strong', 'wow marvelous sir'.

Sharat Saxena and Vidya Balan's Sherni

The film stars Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles. Sherni on Amazon Prime is directed by Amit V Masurkar of Newton fame. Vidya Balan's character in the film is seen to be a no-nonsense government official who does not have time to look at men as obstacles either. She is focused on her job and does not succumb to society's notions of what a woman should be like. In all the clips of the film, the actor is seen in shirts and cotton trousers and a bare face with no accessories.

