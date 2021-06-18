'Sherni' Director Amit Masurkar Talks About Working With Vidya Balan And Rajkummar Rao

Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The film is directed by Amit V Masurkar of Newton fame. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker revealed that Vidya Balan was the first actor to be approached for her role in the film. The filmmaker has previously worked with Rajkummar Rao for his film Newton. When asked about having worked with actors like Balan and Rao, the director had an interesting response.

Sherni director on working with Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao

When asked about working with actors like Rajkummar and Vidya, Masukar told Hindustan Times about how both Balan and Rao, are "grounded and hardworking actors". The director also stated that the two are extremely focused on their respective work commitments at all times. Masurkar also praised the two actors' acting skills.

He spoke about how Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao are constantly pushing the boundaries of their acting range and mentioned that they often push themselves to "play complex parts that are not easy to play". He concluded his response, by mentioning how there were more "similarities than differences" between Balan and Rao.

More about Sherni

Sherni is a thriller film starring Vidya Balan in the leading role of a Divisional Forest officer. The film also stars actors like Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, and Mukul Chaddha in supporting roles. Sherni had a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021.

Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the official description for the movie reads:

A jaded forest officer (Vidya Balan) leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made.

Upon the film's release on the OTT platform, Vidya Balan shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle asking fans to check out her new film. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a chair next to her TV, which shows the film on Amazon Prime Video, available to watch. She shared the picture saying, "This one is always going to be special! Here's to all the tigresses... always keep your head and spirit high".

