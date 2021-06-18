'Sherni' Review: Read What Critics Have To Say About This Vidya Balan Starrer

The Sherni review has been one of the trending topics on the internet today as this Vidya Balan starrer released on Amazon Prime Videos. The film showcases Vidya Balan as a Forest officer, who is assigned to a new division that is clearly not in the best states. Vidya takes it upon herself to bring order to the area when she arrives. As the film Sherni released online, let's find out what the critics have to say about it.

Sherni critics review

Scroll.in calls Vidya Balan's right government officer character similar to Rajkummar Rao's in Newton as they both fight battles with no seeming rewards or motivations of honour. They also praise Aastha Tiku's clean screenplay which effectively draws all the issues in the film. According to them, Vidya Balan is a "no-guns blazing heroine" whose ordinariness is so well-played that it is commendable.

News 18 thinks that Masurkar's film is "smartly crafted." They particularly praised how Sherni was able to capture animals as their own independent beings in a simple way instead of over-glorifying the relationship between man and animal. They also praised how the makers were able to identify at least three to four different parties that were involved in the killing of the tigress. They thought the sarcastic commentary on administration in the screenplay was enjoyable and the dry humour in the film was well done.

Sherni's one scene has more passion than many Bollywood movies on the subject, according to Hindustan Times. On Balan's role of Vidya Vincent, they opined that they liked that she did not "roar" but still went about her work in a stoic and focused manner. They saw the film as "part satire and part an understated call to action."

For The News Minute, the film is understated in every sense. According to them, the absence of Vidya's feeling to prove herself to the males around her and instead just doing her job was powerful. They also mentioned that the filmmakers, especially the cameraman did not particularly highlight the forest and romanticize it through the lens and let the viewers see the beauty for themselves. For them, what did not work was that this film was based on a real-life incident that was not duly credited for. This incident took place in Maharashtra where a tiger named Avni was killed. The officer who tracked her, was Sidam Pramila IStari and she took 18 months to track her down, but the movie explained the entire thing within a few minutes. They gave it four stars.

Another Sherni critics review, Firstpost too has given Sherni four out of five stars. Though they called it one of director Masurkar's most "sombre" films so far owing to the lack of too many comic scenes, they also think that the film answers many questions regarding the human-animal conflict and leaves behind some "thought-provoking" things to think about as well. They call it a good effort for a film of a genre that is so unexplored in Bollywood.

SpotboyE's Sherni review though did not favour the Sherni cast as much and just called them "tried and tested actors." They gave it two stars, and according to the portal, the film had good intentions but feels "too pungent" in the second half.

Sherni cast includes Vidya Balan, Ila Arun, Mukul Chaddha, Brijendra Kala, Sharat Ssaxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi in pivotal parts. The film is directed by Amit Masurkar.

IMAGE: VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM

