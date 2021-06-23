'Sherni' Review Shared By Jacqueline Fernandez; Calls It A 'great Film'

Sherni is a recent Vidya Balan film that has been gaining raving reactions from fans and critics alike. Various celebs from Bollywood have also been speaking highly of the movie which recently premiered on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. One of the latest celebrities to react to it has been actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who also shared a picture from her house as she finished watching the movie. She spoke about the content of the film and also teased the ending, indicating that it does not end well for animals.

Jacqueline's review of Sherni

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram Stories to tell her fans what she has been up to, lately. She posted a picture from her living room where she was sitting with her Amazon Prime page open on the television screen. The picture indicated that she just finished watching Sherni and also seemed quite impressed with its story and execution. Vidya Balan's character, Vidya Vincent, was spotted on the film page along with a few other recommendations at the bottom of the screen.

In the small note added with the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez has expressed how impressed she was, with this movie. She called it a great film and was also slightly disturbed by the way the movie ended. She stated that it would have been better if the animals also got their justice. She added the sad face emoticon and also tagged Vidya Balan and director Amit V Masurkar at the end. Have a look at the story shared on Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram here.

Sherni is a drama film which speaks about wildlife and human nature, as a whole. The plot of this movie revolves around a forest officer who is on a hunt to find a disturbed tigress in the jungle. Sherni stars Vidya Balan in the lead role alongside celebrated artists like Bijay Raaz and Neeraj Kani, amongst others. Have a look at the trailer.

IMAGE: JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ INSTAGRAM

