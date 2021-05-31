Sherni Teaser Featuring Vidya Balan Unveiled, Fans Call It 'intriguing'

On May 31, 2021, the filmmakers released the teaser of the highly-anticipated film, Sherni. Helmed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni features actor Vidya Balan in the lead role. Sherni teaser is short and does not give much detail about the film. With the glimpse of the film, the viewers can understand that Vidya will be seen playing the 'sherni'. One can also see the film is shot in a vast forest.

The teaser shows Vidya playing the role of an IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer. The teaser begins with a glimpse of a vast forest, where Vidya, along with the other two subordinates, walks through the grasslands the forests. She can be seen saying, "No matter how dense the jungle is, the tigress always finds her way". The plot of the Amazon Prime Video India on YouTube suggests that the film is based on the life of an upright Forest officer who tries to balance the man-animal conflict and is seeking her true calling in a 'hostile environment'.

Alongside Vidya, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Amit Masurkar, the film's trailer will be releasing on June 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. As soon as one of the upcoming Vidya Balan's movies' teasers was released, many of her fans and followers took to their Twitter handle and shared the Sherni teaser review.

Many Vidya Balan fans reposted the Sherni teaser and shared their thoughts and opinion on the same. Several of them dropped a still from the film, featuring Vidya, and further complimented the actor. Sumit Kadel reposted the teaser and wrote that the teaser is 'very intriguing' and he is looking forward to watching its trailer. A fan dropped the teaser and wrote, "congrats and all the best team" with a smiling face emoticon. Another one simply retweeted the teaser and informed her other fans that the trailer will be releasing on June 2, i.e. Wednesday. A netizen simply retweeted the dialogue from the teaser, "A tigress always knows the way!".

