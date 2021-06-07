''Sherni' Trailer Features Vidya Balan As A Jaded Forest Officer, 'fans Call It Stellar'

Vidya Balan’s movie Sherni is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The makers released the much-awaited Sherni trailer for the audience recently and it has been received well by the viewers. The movie will be having a digital premiere as it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021. As the Sherni trailer was released recently, fans of the actor are already hoping big for the movie. A lot of fans shared their views and expectations from the movie in the comments section of the video.

Vidya Balan's movie Sherni trailer leaves viewers excited

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, the Sherni trailer gives a glimpse of the high-intensity drama and thrilling plot. The gripping trailer features Vidya Balan in the role of a forest officer who is brought into a village to rid them of a tigress. However, villagers and even the men around her doubt her abilities. They also think that she is not any good at the big task. The exciting trailer begins with Vidya Balan coming to the village to get rid of the villagers of the big cat. The trailer then sets off on an incredible journey as she navigates her marriage with this unusual job and solving the man-animal conflict at the same time.

As the trailer moves ahead the villagers are shown getting restless while the officials turn their back towards the issue. However, Vidya Balan’s character becomes their ray of hope as she tries to solve the problem. Sherni OTT release on Amazon Prime is going to be on June 18, 2021. Apart from Vidya Balan, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala and others in important roles. It is helmed by Newton fame Amit Masurkar.

Netizens shower praises for Sherni trailer

As the Sherni trailer was released, a lot of fans flocked to the comments section of the Youtube video and showed their excitement for Sherni on Amazon Prime. Within 5 days of its release, the trailer already has close to 19 million views on Youtube. Several users praised Vidya Balan’s acting and plot of the Amazon Prime original movie. One such user shared, “When Vidya Balan doing such roles: ONE HAS TO SEE ! A MUST” while another wrote, “This is what you call a perfect combination of true acting skills individuals.” A lot of users praised the star cast of the movie and many highlighted that this movie will ‘raise public awareness about the need of peaceful coexistence. A user praised Sherni OTT release and said, “Amazon Prime doesn't realize this, but they makes everyone's quarantine better” Here is a look at how the viewers reacted to Vidya Balan's movie, Sherni trailer.

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.