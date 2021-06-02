'Sherni' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Efforts To Depict Man-animal Conflict In Drama Wins Hearts

The makers of the much-awaited film Sherni starring actress Vidya Balan in the titular role released the gripping trailer. The actress plays the role of a forest officer who is brought in to rid the villagers of a big cat. However, neither the villagers nor the men around her think she is any good. The trailer shows how they all doubt her credibility while pretending that they know everything than her. The film is directed by Newton-fame director Amit Masurkar. The film will release digitally on Amazon Prime on June 18.

Sherni trailer shows Vidya Balan's intriguing character

The exciting trailer showcases Vidya’s incredible journey, set in a world full of characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict. Sharad Saxena plays a master shooter who claims in the trailer that he has the art of looking into the eyes of a tiger and figure out if it's a man-eater or an animal eater. Apart from Vidya and Sharad, actor Neeraj Kabi, who is brought in as extra reinforcement portrays his craft in a subtle manner. As the trailer moves forward, the villagers are shown in a restless state while the officials turn their back towards the growing situation. Then Vidya’s character becomes the ray of hope who tries to figure out the problem and to solve it at the grass-root level.

Sharing her excitement on the trailer launch, the versatile actress Vidya Balan said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also, the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”

Fans of the film and actress were quick to give in their views on the trailer while pining for an Oscar hope. One of the users wrote, “You are incredible.” Another user praised the trailer and wrote, “Wow can't wait. much needed movie in today's times of increasing human-wildlife conflict.” A follower of the actress wrote, “ Loved the natural look of you, ma’am.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Super Super Excited!! JUNE 18.”

