'Shershaah' Actor Sahil Vaid Clarifies Never Used Words 'regret Doing' The Film

Sidharth Malhotra's latest on-screening outing, Shershaah is receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics both. Despite the good response, one of the members of the cast, Sahil Vaid, was not happy about doing the film? Now the actor has issued a clarification over his recent statement that 'he shouldn't have done the films' and said he 'doesn't regret doing the film Shershaah at all.'

Sahil Vaid clarifies his recent statement

Sahil was quoted as saying in a recent media interview that his part in the war drama was not being recognised by the viewers. He had stated that he should not have done the movie since people were not talking about his performance. However, the actor now expressed his displeasure on his statement and clarified that he never used the words 'regret doing Shershaah'.

He clarified, in an interview with India.com, that he never used the word 'regret' about doing Shershaah and wondered why the term was associated with his statement. He cleared that he loved being a part of the movie and did not regret it at all. The actor, known for his roles in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, stated that his statement was about his initial reaction on being offered the role of the friend of the protagonist, Captain Vikram Batra. He shared that coming from an Army family, he had wished to play the role of a soldier and do action.

In the movie, Vaid is playing the role of Amit, Captain Vikram's friend Amit aka Sunny, who encourages Vikram to follow his dreams.

Recently, Sahil had posted a snap with the 'real Amit sud A.K.A Sunny paji', who inspired the war hero Captain Vikram Batra to join the Army. "We win wars in mysterious ways, and if it wasn't for this smooth-talking lawyer, our Shershaah would have been in the Merchant Navy and point 4875 would not be ours today. To the unsung hero who made a hero out of our hero," the actor wrote as he thanked the real 'Amit.'

Shershaah traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra in his mission during the Kargil War that India won. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Shiv Pandit, among others.

(Image Credit: Sahil Vaid/Instagram)