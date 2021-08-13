'Shershaah': Capt. Vikram Batra's Family Watch Sidharth Malhotra Film; Here's Their Review

It was an emotional moment for Captain Vikram Batra's family to see the martyr's journey on the screen in the movie Shershaah. They praised lead actor Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the role of the soldier, and co-star Kiara Advani, who essayed his fiancee Dimple Cheema's character, for their portrayals. From calling it a 'dream come true' and praising Sidharth for showing the true spirit of an Army officer, Capt Batra's family was overwhelmed.

Capt Vikram Batra's family overwhelmed with Shershaah

The Shershaah team held a screening for Capt Vikram Batra's family, friends and Armymen in Delhi. In a video which they introduced as the 'reel family meeting the real family', they showed glimpses from the theatre. They could be seen wiping their tears during the course and the conclusion of the movie.

Sidharth touched the feet of Capt Batra's parents and was heard saying, "We are overwhelmed. Making a film on one of the heroes of the Indian Army.".

Capt Batra's twin brother Vishal shared, "I have Shershaah right to my left. Whenever I look at Sid, it definitely reminds me about Vikram. It's a dream come true." The Kargil War hero's parents too were impressed, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have played their roles well. We felt it was a live play of all that we had read and heard about what Vikram did during the operation."

His niece also shared how they could not hold their emotions. Even Sidharth's brother Harshad appears in the video and termed it a 'fantastic movie'. All the members also screamed 'Yeh Dil Maange More', one of the slogans Capt Batra used during the operation, in delight.

Some members of the Army, who had worked with the soldier, and his friends, were emotional and called it a great movie.

Many netizens had also got emotional upon watching the movie. Numerous members of the film industry like Suniel Shetty also hailed the movie.

Shershaah, which was to release theatrically last year, hit Amazon Prime on Thursday. The movie has been directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Srivastava. It also stars Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, among others,

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.