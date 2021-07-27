'Shershaah': CDS Bipin Rawat Congratulates Entire Cast; Says 'This Is Just The Beginning'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, recently visited the Kargil War Memorial, to release the trailer of the upcoming film Shershaah. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat spoke about the film that marked the beginning of many such war movies and would pay a befitting tribute to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

Bipin Singh Rawat shares thoughts on Shershaah

General Rawat was the guest of honour at the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration, where the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah was unveiled. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil war hero Vikram Batra has been directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan. Shershaah has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

While talking about the film based on the brave hearts, Rawat said that all have gathered at Kargil Vijay Divas, to honour those 527 martyrs who showed exemplary courage. Because of their efforts, people are able to assemble together and celebrate in this area.

He further added that all are thrilled that a film has been made on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. He also extended his gratitude to the team members for their exemplary work. Rawat said that this is just the beginning and he longed to see many more films being made on other war heroes. The CDS also said that Shershaah will tell the story of the Indian Armed forces to the world, considering it will be premiering in 200 countries on Amazon Prime Video.

The film will be showcased across 200 countries. Kargil Diwas was hosted at National Horse Polo Ground in Dras, Kargil, where the 1999 war between India and Pakistan took place. Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan and is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie will feature Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Batra alongside Kiara Advani in a lead role. The movie will also feature talented actors like Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

