'Shershaah' Director Praises Kiara Advani, Calls Her 'smartest, Most Intelligent Actor'

One of the most buzz-worthy cinemas in the month of August this year, Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah is gearing for a release soon. Following the trailer launch on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Netizens flocked the social media platforms to praise the cast for their promising performances in the biographical war film. Following the suit, the director of the movie was also all praise for his leading lady Kiara Advani and also compared her to one of the superstar actors in the South Indian cinema.

Shershaah director praises Kiara Advani

The 29-year-old actor is set to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancé Dimple Cheema in Shershaah. With only a few days left for its release, during its promotion, director Vishnuvardhan opened up about working with the young actor.

He said, "When you get the right cast, 50 per cent of your battle is won. The rest of the 50 per cent is how they're going to perform and Kiara is one of the smartest and most intelligent actors I have actually met, which is very good".

The director who has helmed several notable South movies compared Advani to one of the leading ladies of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, Nayanthara. The director collaborator with the superstar in 2007 and 2013 for the movie Billa and Arrambam, respectively. The director divulged his decision to cast Advani for the role saying, "The last I had met someone like that was Nayanthara and seeing Kiara today... well... it was a pleasure working with her".

He continued, "And once you see the film, you'll understand why the casting has been done the way it has been done because we had certain images of the real and reel people as we were closer and as genuine as could be to the story and characters that lived." The director also believed that Advani was sharp and fought on things even after being provided small hints of the tasks.

More on Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah

The biographical war film depicts the journey of Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra is set to play the double role of Captain and his twin brother. Along with Kiara Advani, the movie features actors Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and many more. The film will be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

