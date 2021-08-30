'Shershaah' Duo Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Step Out & Netizens Say, 'cutest Couple'

It's been over two weeks since Shershaah was released and the buzz surrounding it has continued. Apart from the praises that the movie is garnering from the family of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil war hero on whom the movie is based, Armymen, celebrities and netizens; the chemistry of the lead pair, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has also been a highlight. The duo, who is rumoured to be dating in real life, is winning praises not just for their on-screen portrayal, but even off-screen chemistry.

Sherhshaah duo Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani woo netizens

Though Shershaah did not release in theatres, the team has been actively promoting their venture even after the release. One such event was the lead pair stepping out for a promotional event in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sidharth was dressed in a jacket over an all-black look while Kiara dazzled in a shimmering lehenga with a flowy yellow dupatta. As the duo posed for the cameras, netizens went gaga over their pairing.

Some of the comments on their pictures were calling them the 'cutest couple in Bollywood', 'power duo', 'made for each other' and more. Apart from dropping heart and flame emojis, they also wrote that they wished to see more of the couple in reel and real life.

Kiara plays the role of Dimple Cheema, who was Captain Vikram Batra's fiancee. The moments from their love story and the songs like Ranjha are being lapped up by the netizens.

Shershaah wows audiences

Alia Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Sophie Choudry was among the stars of the film who showered praises on the movie. The makers also held a special screening of the movie in Delhi for the family of Captain Vikram Singh, and there were emotional reactions. The martyr's parents, friends and members of the Armed Forces had praised the movie.

The movie is also one of the top-rated on the IMDb platform. Sidharth had shared his delight about his recent release being loved so much and stated that he felt on 'top of the world' and also thanked fans for making their journey memorable.

Shershaah, helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, also stars Sahil Vaid, Shiv Pandit, Raj Arun, among others.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)