'Shershaah' Impresses Alia Bhatt To The Core; Actor Has Special Message For Sidharth & Co

Shershaah seems to be winning audiences over since its release earlier this week. After netizens gave a shout out to the war film, the latest to do so was Alia Bhatt. The actor, who is the movie's lead Sidharth Malhotra's first co-star and also his rumored ex, called his performance as 'special.'

Alia Bhatt hails Shershaah & Sidharth Malhotra

Alia called Shershaah a 'must watch.' The actor wrote that the movie had made her 'laugh and cry and everything more.' She told Sidharth that he was 'too special' and 'so moving.' Calling Sidharth's co-star Kiara Advani a 'beauty', she praised her, 'you really just shine through.'

Alia and Sidharth had made their grand debut with Student of the Year in 2012, also starring Varun Dhawan. While the movie made them stars overnight, Alia and Sidharth reportedly got close and were rumoured to be in a relationship for a couple of years. They have now moved on, and Alia is now in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, while Sidharth is rumoured to be dating Kiara.

Among the other celebrities to praise the movie was Suniel Shetty. The veteran actor termed it as a 'stunning entertainment narrative' and an 'emotional rollercoaster'. He called the performances of the lead duo 'super' and the direction by Vishnuvardhan as 'goosebumps.'

Along with the opinions of celebrities, the family of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero, on whom the movie is based, too were all praises for the movie. The makers of Shershaah had arranged a special screening of the movie in Delhi, and the soldier's parents, brother, friends and colleagues in the Army, all were spotted getting emotional during the screening. They praised not just the movie, but also the performances.

A majority of the netizens too had positive reviews for the movie. Shershaah also stars Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Pandit, Sahil Vaid, among others. The film, which earlier was gearing up for a theatrical release last year, and again in July this year, before COVID-19 derailed plans on both occasions, is streaming successfully on the OTT platfrom, Amazon Prime.

