'Shershaah': Kiara Advani Celebrates 'resilience' Of Her Character Dimple In New Poster

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are looking forward to the release of their upcoming film Shershaah took to their respective social media handles and introduced Kiara’s character of Dimple with a new poster. Kiara Advani will be seen essaying the role of Dimple Cheema, who was the fiance and love interest of Vikram Batra, Kargil war hero. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Paramvir Chakra Winner, Captain Vikram Batra.

Kiara Advani shares her character poster from Shershaah

The upcoming film is based on the life of Captain Batra, who was killed in the Kargil war pf 1999 when he tried to rescue a fellow officer. Dimple was Vikram’s fiancée and his biggest strength. She did not marry anyone after his death and lived as his widow. Kiara shared her new look poster on Twitter and wrote, “Celebrating the story of heroes we know & the kind of heroes that prove to be the strongest pillars of support to the ones who shine. Dimple is my kind of hero, here’s celebrating her resilience and her story too. #Shershaah #ShershaahOnPrime. releases on 12th August only on @primevideoin.” In the poster, Kiara can be seen wearing a simple suit with a braid and earrings as she smiles while posing for the camera.

Celebrating the story of heroes we know & the kind of heroes that prove to be the strongest pillars of support to the ones who shine. Dimple is my kind of hero, here’s celebrating her resilience and her story too. #Shershaah #ShershaahOnPrime pic.twitter.com/n1aDE8Sgtr — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 28, 2021

Previously, the entire team of the film jetted off to Kargil to launch the trailer of the film. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021, Sidharth Malhotra and the team of Shershaah attended the event at Dras to launch the trailer of his forthcoming movie. Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead role, took to her Instagram to express her honour and gratitude to the Indian Army. The actor had donned a white saree for the event. "On this #kargilVijayDiwas team #Shershaah had the honour of being a part of the evening with the Indian Army. Truly a humbling moment, our hearts are filled with gratitude and respect for our real heroes (sic)." she wrote.

The gripping trailer showed the graphic scenes of the Kargil War which was fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. The three-minute trailer also showed tidbits of Kiara Advani's character of Vikram Batra's fiancé Dimple Cheema. While sharing the trailer Sidharth had written, "Shershaah trailer. Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I’m honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero (sic).”

IMAGE: KIARAALIADVANI/Instagram

