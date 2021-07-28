'Shershaah': Kiara Advani Shares Motion Poster Of Upcoming Song 'Raataan Lambiyan'

The trailer launch of Vishnuvardhan's forthcoming biographical war film titled Shershaah has created major buzz for the release of the movie. After receiving positive feedback for the trailer, the movie is gearing up to release the first song from the action flick. Described as a song for an unconventional love story, Kiara Advani shared a brief glimpse into its music video.

Kiara Advani unveils 'Raataan Lambiyan' motion poster

Taking to her Instagram, the lead actor of Shershaah shared the first glimpse into the upcoming song titled Raataan Lambiyan. In the poster, Advani's character Dimple Cheema and Sidharth Malhotra's character Captain Vikram Batra can be seen walking hand in hand while smiling fondly at each other. The song titled Raataan Lambiyan is composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi. Notable singers Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur lent their voices to the song.

Announcing the release of the song, she wrote in the caption, 'For generations gone by and the generations to come, very rarely do you get to witness a love like this. Get a glimpse of it with our first song, #RaataanLambiyan out soon!🤗❤️'. Singer Asees Kaur was quick to drop multiple heart emojis under the post.

More on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah'

Marking Vishnuvardhan's directorial venture, Shershaah is set to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie depicts the heroic journey of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani is set to play the role of Dimple Cheema in the movie. Talking about her character, Kiara shared on her Instagram, 'Celebrating the story of heroes we know & the kind of heroes that prove to be the strongest pillars of support to the ones who shine. Dimple is my kind of hero, here’s celebrating her resilience and her story too. #Shershaah'.

The movie will also feature actors Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, Anil Charanjeett and Sahil Vaid. Recently, the movie created a major buzz after launching their trailer on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, July 26 at Drass. The cast and team of the movie were present for the trailer launch.

IMAGE- KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

