'Shershaah': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Romance In New Song 'Raataan Lambiyan'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah have been creating quite a buzz ever since the trailer launch. The trailer of the movie was launched on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas and has fans anticipating its release. A new song from the movie titled Raataan Lambiyan was recently released and shows the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema played by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani respectively.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in 'Raataan Lambiyan'

After releasing the motion poster of the new romantic song from the forthcoming war film Shershaah, the audience were patiently anticipating its release. Finally treating their fans, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to release a snippet from Raataan Lambiyan. In the brief glimpse of the song video, Sidharth Malhotra playing Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani playing his love interest Dimple Cheema share romantic dates together. The couple can only be seen locking lips in a scene.

Sharing the announcement, Malhotra wrote, 'Love like this is rare & for Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC) and Dimple, it lasted for more than just a lifetime! #RaataanLambiyan out now, swipe up on the insta story for the full song!'. Meanwhile, Kiara described the song as. 'It’s here!! Tell me if this makes your heart melt like it did to mine!😍'. Composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. Netizens were quick to praise the couple's chemistry and expressed their anticipation for the release of Shershaah.

More on Vishnuvardhan's 'Shershaah'

Set for the Independence day week release, the movie will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the double role of Karil war hero Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother, the movie will depict the life journey and his heroic actions at the 1999 Kargil War. The movie will also feature actors like Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, and Anil Charanjeett.

The movie was shot in Kargil at the height of 14,000 feet adding to its authenticity in the shots. Talking about his filming experience, Sidharth Malhotra told Hindustan Times that the cast would huddle under the rocks during a downpour. The team also found shells and unexploded mines at the location.

IMAGE- SIDHARTH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.