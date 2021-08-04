‘Shershaah’: Kiara Advani Teases New Song 'Ranjha' From Her Upcoming War Film

Best known for her role in Kabir Singh, Laxmii, M.D. Dhoni: The Untold Story and many others, Kiara Advani will also be starring in the upcoming war drama Shershaah. The actor shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday of the teaser of the film’s song Ranjha. She captioned the video, ‘It’s the magic of B Praak & Jasleen Royal all in one song, so get your hearts ready for this one! #Ranjha out tomorrow, set your reminders by swiping on my insta story!’

The upcoming film will also star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Apart from Kiara Advani, Malhotra, who is set to play Kargil braveheart martyr Captain Vikram Batra also took to Twitter and released a teaser of the song. He wrote, ‘The distance cannot make love distant. Jasleen Royal and B Praak have sung this from the heart and to the hearts!’

Watch the teaser here:

Malhotra and Advani also constantly post videos and trailers of their upcoming film on social media. Malhotra recently tweeted, ‘Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), the man who became the Shershaah of India and a personal inspiration for me. Don’t forget to watch his story with #ShershaahOnPrime, out on August 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN.’

Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), the man who became the Shershaah of India and a personal inspiration for me. Don’t forget to watch his story with #ShershaahOnPrime, out on August 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN.#Shershaah @advani_kiara @vishnu_dir @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @b_shabbir pic.twitter.com/U1TN4F6zmS — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 4, 2021

All about Shershaah

Shershaah will trace the life of war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who will be played by Sidharth Malhotra. An interesting fact about the film is that it stars Malhotra in a double role, as Vikram Batra, and his identical twin, Vishal Batra. Kiara Advani will be playing the role of Dimple Cheema in the film, who was the late Captain Vikram Batra’s love interest.

Shershaah will be set in 1999 and will encapsulate what went on in the Kargil War. It will delve deeper into the life of Captain Batra, who laid down his life for the country. The Captian is famously known for his iconic slogan, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More.’

The film was initially set to release on July 3, but was postponed owing to increasing COVID cases in the country. However, the film will be out on August 12 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Shershaah will mark Vishnuvardhan's directorial debut in the Hindi film industry.

Picture Credit: PTI

