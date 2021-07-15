Shershaah Release Date Out, Kiara Advani Calls It An 'extraordinary Journey'

Vishnuvardhan's highly awaited war movie Shershaah finally received its official release date. Taking to their Instagram, the cast of the movie Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the exciting news with their fans. The movie will have an August release, just few few days before Independence Day.

Shershaah release date

The highly anticipated movie Shershaah will be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video, only three days before Indian Independence Day. Taking to her Instargam, actor Kiara Advani shared a sneak peek into the movie and made the announcement. Tagging her cast and team in the post she wrote, 'Shershaah - Date Announcement. The extraordinary journey of bravery, sacrifice & valour like no other. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @primevideoin'.

Lead actor of the film Sidharth Malhotra also shared the trailer on his Instagram. While describing the movie, he wrote, 'Shershaah | Out on August 12th. Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC).A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play'.

Netizens reaction to the release announcement

Fans share the cast's enthusiasm in the comment section by spamming fire and heart emojis. The official account of Dharma Productions also commented on the actor's post by commenting 'Lead the way captain, the dils all over maange more! 😍'. Many fans also expressed their anticipation for the movie as one fan believed that it will be a blockbuster. One fan also commented that the trailer of the movie gave them goosebumps.

More on Shershaah

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie will feature actors like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra and Anil Charanjeett in pivotal roles. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the movie will depict the journey of Kargil War hero Capt Vikram Batra. Malhotra is set to play the double role of Kargil War hero and his twin brother Vishal while Advani will portray the role of Dimple Cheema. The movie will mark Vishnuvardhan's, famous for his Tamil movies like Billa and Arrambam, directorial debut in Bollywood.

