'Shershaah' Review: Netizens Get 'teary-eyed' Watching Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Film

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have returned to the silver screen as their war movie Shershaah is finally out. The biographical war drama, which was announced in 2019, has finally seen the light of the day digitally, after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie has been released on Amazon Prime Video as Sid Malhotra makes a comeback after two years. Netizens have been showering praises on Sidharth, Kiara and the whole Shershaah team for their powerful performances. Especially Sidharth's role as Vikram Batra has left the fans 'teary-eyed', earning the actor many brownie points from the viewers. Have a look:

Shershaah review: Sidharth's performance leaves netizens teary-eyed

The war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan has stormed the internet with netizens in awe of the powerful representation of Captain Batra's life and how he led his soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

Lauding the performances of Sidharth Malhotra, a netizen, who was left teary-eyed, wrote, "You have killed it Sidharth Malhotra.My Eyes were wet throughout the Journey of Shershaah. I enjoyed each and every second of the Movie. Bachpan se bas kahaniyan hi suni thi ,aaj dekh v liya!" (I had only heard stories till now, today I've seen it). One Twitterati. lauding the performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Shershaah, wrote, "This film has kept me hooked so far.. I haven't been able to blink my eyes.. Mesmerizing cinematography.", while another tweeted, "Best Bollywood movie of 2021. Sidharth Malhotra's performance is top-notch. This movie is the best tribute to the great warrior Captain Vikram Batra and his companions. #Shershaah."

You have killed it Sidharth https://t.co/gzzSgOrw8W Eyes were wet throughout the Journey of Shershaah🖤. I enjoyed each and every second of the Movie. Bachpan se bas kahaniyan hi suni thi ,aaj dekh v liya!#Shershaah #VikramBatra #ShershaahReview #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/jmga0XTy9R — Shubham Roy (@Shubham60162562) August 12, 2021

What a movie! #Shershaah @SidMalhotra doing pure justice for the role of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC. The hard work and efforts of 5years in making can be clearly seen.

Thank you to the Batra Family for choosing Sidharth to play the reel hero of the real life hero. pic.twitter.com/LRrTGoHAan — Baibhav Konwar (@BaibhavKonwar) August 11, 2021

Best bollywood movie of 2021. Sidharth malhotra's performense is top notch. This movie is the best tribute to the great warrior captain vikram batra and his companions. #Shershaah — Anoop Kumar (@Iamkumaranoop) August 11, 2021

Celebrities have also been praising Sidharth and Kiara for their performance in Shershaah and recently, a screening was held for actors and filmmakers on Tuesday to witness the magic on screen. It was attended by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among others. Reviewing the film, Vicky wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the Bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother."

Appreciating Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi. So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!".

More about the Kargil War Hero Film

Directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar, the war movie traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, and how he valiantly led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. The film has a tribute to all the war heroes. It stars Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, as Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal; Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema.

(IMAGE- SHUBHAM60162562/TWITTER/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA/FACEBOOK)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.