'Shershaah': Sidharth & Kiara React To Songs 'Ranjha' & 'Rataan Lambiyan' Breaking Records

The Shershaah duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has been riding high on the success of their war film ever since it was released on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The movie, which follows the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra has not only proven to have an amazing storyline but also amazed fans with its soulful music score. The nation is grooving to tracks like Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha, and now, these songs have made their way on the Billboard Global Excl US charts as well as the top streaming songs in a week on Spotify. The whole team is pumped about the news, with the leading duo sharing their happiness on this amazing feat.

Shershaah songs feature on Billboard charts

Only yesterday the movie became the most-watched film on the OTT platform, streaming in more than 4100 towns and cities in India and over 210 overseas countries and territories. Today brings another exciting news for the makers as movie's tracks made their way to the Billboard charts. While Ranjha featured at the 73rd position, Raataan Lambiyan stood at the 28th slot. On Spotify, Rataan Lambiyaan clocked 8.2 million streams while Ranjha clocked 7.3 million streams.

A look at Shershaah's hit tracks

Rataan Lambiyaan is penned and composed by the talented Tanishk Bagchi with singers like Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur lending voices to the beautiful track, showcasing Vikram and Dimple's adorable romance. While Ranjha displays the pain one feels in the moment of separation with their lover. The song is highly emotional, with singers like B Praak and Romy and Jasleen Royal lending their voices. The lyrics for the song are written by Anvita Dutt, while Akshay Raheja was onboard as the producer.

More about the biographical war film

Shershaah pays homage to the legend, Captain Vikram Batra, narrating his life story from his first posting in the army to his death in the Kargil War. The legend was also awarded India's highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Batra, Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema and was released on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021. It also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra, among others. The movie, helmed by Vishnuvardhan has been a blockbuster like no other in recent times.

