'Shershaah' Sidharth Malhotra Defines Kareena Kapoor In One Word, Calls Her THIS

Sidharth Malhotra's Bollywood career has been flourishing after he conquered audiences' love with his almost perfect portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The war thriller also went on to become the most-streamed Indian movie on Amazon Prime Video recently. Sidharth is now gearing up to impress his fans with his acting prowess in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and has wrapped up shooting for the movie.

In an interesting #AskSidharth session conducted by the actor for his Twitter followers, fans bombarded him with quirky and witty questions, all of which the actor responded to. Having worked with several Bollywood biggies in his career, the actor was asked to describe some of them in one word. The actor hailed Kareena Kapoor Khan as a 'star' while calling Khiladi Akshay Kumar 'Brother', (which is also the duo's 2015 flick's title). He also answered questions pertaining to his favourite food, his per Oscar among others.

Sidharth Malhotra hails Kareena as a 'star'

The Student Of The Year actor treated his fans with interesting responses to their questions in a session titled #AskSidharth. Talking about one of Bollywood's finest, Kareena Kapoor, who is recently making headlines with her latest Pregnancy Bible, the actor lauded her as a 'Star'. Malhotra also addressed his Brothers co-actor Akshay Kumar as 'Brother' with a heart emoji. The session also had questions pertaining to the actor's food choices, his source of motivation on the toughest days, the announcement about his recent movie as well his favourite track from Shershaah. As the session ended, Malhotra thanked all his fans, and wrote,"On this note,Thank u guys , big love n respect, chat later".

More about the actor's upcoming projects

The actor's upcoming flick Mission Majnu recently wrapped shooting, with the makers throwing a wrap-up party for the team. The movie also marks his co-actor Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Malhotra described his experience of shooting Mission Majnu 'a very special journey' as well as expressed excitement about collaborating with filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Zakir Hussain, and others. It is based on India's covert operation in Pakistan, which largely changed both nations' relationships.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Indra Kumar's comedy-drama titled Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He is also in talks for starring in the official remake of Allu Arjun's superhit film, DJ, however, no official announcement has been made.

Image: @sidmalhotra/ @KareenaKapoorKhan/ Instagram