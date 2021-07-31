'Shershaah' Star Sidharth Malhotra Sends 'big Love' To Kiara Advani On Her Birthday

Kiara Advani's rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra has recently taken to his official Instagram handle to wish her on her birthday. As Kiara Advani is ringing her 29th birthday today, Sidharth dropped a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of their upcoming film, Shershaah, and penned a sweet note. The picture is a candid shot featuring Kiara and Sidharth.

Sidharth Malhotra drops BTS pic on Kiara Advani's birthday

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth Malhotra dropped a BTS picture where the rumoured couple can be seen in their characters' avatars from the upcoming war film. Sid and Kiara had their attention on the camera and can be seen observing a shot they just delivered. In the picture, Kiara can be seen sporting a baby pink-hued salwar suit, while Sidharth donned a blue checked shirt.

Sharing the adorable picture, Sidharth wrote, "Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love." Kiara reposted Sidharth's post on her IG story and expressed her gratitude for his birthday wishes. She responded, "Thank you Captain."

The rumoured celebrity couple are gearing up for the release of their war film, Shershaah. The film depicts the story of the celebrated Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film marks Kiara and Sid's first film together. Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah was slated for a theatrical release last year but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been shifted to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Kiara and Sidharth have been busy promoting their film together. Although the actors are yet to confirm their relationship officially, they have been spotted together quite a few times now. Earlier, the couple headed to the Maldives in 2021, in order to celebrate the New Year together. According to Pinkvilla, the paparazzi also spotted Kiara visiting Sidharth at his home and spending time with his family.

Meanwhile, Kiara has also received birthday wishes from other celebrity friends from the industry. These include Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Shahid Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and many more. On the work front, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA INSTAGRAM

