'Shershaah' Star Sidharth Malhotra Shows How They Recreated Kargil War, Fans Awestruck

Shershaah completed a week of its digital release and has been earning rave reviews since then. The movie is a testament to the sacrifice of Captain Vikram Batra, whose efforts helped India win the Kargil War. A glimpse of the challenge in front of the Indian Army in battling their enemies, and the difficulty to bring it on screen was brought out recently by Sidharth Malhotra, who has stepped into the shoes of the soldier.

Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse of BTS sequences of Shershaah

Sidharth took to Instagram to share videos from the shooting of Shershaah. In one, the actor could be seen moving ahead, while pointing out the gun amid burnt cars and the moving cameras and called it the 'checkpoint gun fire sequence'.

The Aiyaary star wrote that the shot was to portray the rush when a sudden attack takes place. He wrote that getting their body language right, from a relaxed casual one to a panicky one, was important.

Sidharth shared that it was only after a series of drills that he learnt to get the posture right while holding the gun and firing. He shared that though it came naturally to a 'Fauji', he needed serious training to get it right.

In the second story, one could see Sidharth in an intense sequence, where he fires a gun, while trying to evade the enemies' bullets, before reloading his gun, taking out a grenade, running ahead with a roar ahead and hurling one against his enemies.

The 36-year-old wrote that in the process of 'recreating the Kargil war', they had to give the audience a real-life experience of challenges faced by the Indian army soldiers, while keeping the focus on Captain Vikram Batra. He shared that they had shot it at actual locations after performing multiple drills at military gun firing and grenade building.

Highlighting the difficulty, he wrote that the feeling of breathlessness was natural at 12,000 ft where the shooting took place, though the Army troops are stationed at much higher peaks. He gave the credit to the director Vishnu Vardhan, director of photography and action director.

Fans were awestruck with the visuals and responded with words like 'best film', sharing how much they felt proud of Sidharth.

Meanwhile, after positive reviews from critics and netizens, the team of Shershaah celebrated the occasion with a bash. Sidharth, Vishnu Vardhan, lead actress Kiara Advani and other members of the cast like Shiv Pandit were present at the party.