'Shershaah' Trailer Out Now; Sidharth Malhotra Brings Captain Vikram Batra Back To Life

The trailer of the biographical film Shershaah based on the life of Army Captain Vikram Batra who fought in the Kargil War was recently released. Sidharth Malhotra starrer movie's trailer was launched at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. The event was also attended by other cast and crew members like Kiara Advani, director Vishnuvardhan, producer Apoorva Mehta and more.

Shershaah trailer out now

Sidharth Malhotra and the rest of the cast of the movie flew to Kargil War Memorial in Dras to unveil the trailer of the movie. The trailer of Shershash was released at the annual celebration event that takes place in Dras to pay tribute to the heroes who fought in the Kargil War. Playing the role of Padma Shree awardee Captain Vikram Batra's role in the movie, Sidharth Malhotra was heard saying a highly patriotic dialogue, "Either I'll host the flag and return...or I'll return wrapped. But I'll come for sure." Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army.

Talking to ANI about the upcoming movie, Sidharth Malhotra said "Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder on and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched."He added, "I have tried my best to stay true to his persona and valour and I am thankful to the Batra family for trusting me. Shershaah, as a film is very close to my heart."

The movie will also feature Kiara Advani in a lead role alongside talented actors like Ankita Goraya and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Shershaah was all set to have a theatrical release in July this year, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year. The movie will also mark director Vishnuvardhan's debut in Bollywood and Hindi films.

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

