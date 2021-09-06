'Shershaah' Writer Says Dimple Cheema Confirmed Vikram Batra Cut His Thumb To Put Sindoor

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is breaking records being the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film is the story of Paramveer Chakra Kargil's martyr Captain Vikram Batra. It ranges from Captain Vikram Batra's early days to his time in the army. The film also has a romantic angle that narrates the martyr's story with his lady love Dimple Cheema. The filmmakers and its writers made the film much similar to what really happened. Even the filmy side of Captain Vikram Batra was also real as writer Sandeep Srivastava himself confirmed it with Dimple Cheena before adding it to the script.

Shershaah writer Sandeep Srivastava reveals the Sindoor scene in the film was real

In a recent interview with Indian Express, writer Sandeep Srivastava revealed how he was much particular about Vikram Batra's story while writing the film's script. Sandeep Srivastava began his research for the film in July 2017. He met several army officers and Vikram Batra's colleagues. Later, the writer chose to meet the people Vikram Batra was close to.

Referring to Dimple Cheema, Sandeep Srivastava shared that the film's team took some time to accept how Vikram Batra's love story unfolded. The writer said it was important to show this side of Vikram Batra's life. They, therefore, balanced both sides and made sure the movie was still engaging. Later, Sandeep Srivastava shared how he managed to keep the romance between Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the film organic. He revealed he met Dimple Cheema two to three times and realised there were several milestones in their story. He also revealed that the film's team has used slight imagination and cinematic liberty in between these milestones.

The film has a scene where Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra cuts his thumb to put blood as Sindoor on Dimple Cheema, played by Kiara. Srivastava first thought the scene was cooked up. He then confirmed it with Cheema and decided to balance it with the film's narrative. He added Kiara Advani's line "my man is filmy" in the film was to achieve the balance.

Details about Shershaah

Shershaah is breaking several records in India. The film became the country's highest-rated film on IMDb. The film has a rating of 8.9 on 10. This Vishnuwardhan directorial debuted on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

