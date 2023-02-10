Shershaah Song Ranjha Recreated For Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding; Details Inside

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had the song Ranjha from their 2021 film Shershaah rewritten for their wedding. There's no doubt that the couple is giving massive wedding goals with their pictures and love for each other. While their fans are still processing the couple's dreamy photos from their wedding, a new video by Kiara Advani has melted everybody's heart.

On Friday, in a joint post, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the most adorable video on their respective Instagram handles. The video was a montage of many magical moments from the Shershaah couple's grand wedding in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace hotel.

The icing on the cake was the video's background music. Kiara made her grand bridal entry with the song Ranjha playing in the background, but with different lyrics. According to the wedding filmer, Vishal Punjabi, Kiara Advani insisted on walking towards Sidharth on Ranjha song, claiming it was 'our' song, which led the filmer to get the lyrics rewritten to change the sad song into a happy union song.

Sharing the beautiful video on his Instagram handle, Vishal Punjabi wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"

Check out his post below:

The song's lyrics were re-written by Shraddha Sehgal, who is a lyricist and vocalist.

More about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple's wedding was attended by their close family and friends including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The couple wore Manish Malhotra for their big day. They reportedly met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. They later starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah and ever since made headlines for their alleged relationship, which they never spoke of in public.