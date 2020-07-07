Shershah Trends On Twitter As Netizens Remember Kargil War Braveheart Captain Vikram Batra

Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life 21 years ago today. Hence, to celebrate his undying valour, the hashtag “Shershah” began to trend on Twitter. Captain Vikram Batra fought on the frontlines in the Kargil war and was given the codename Shershah, hence people paid their homage to the war martyr by remembering his deeds for India. Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to share a special message dedicated to Captain Batra.

Shershah trends on Twitter as netizens pay homage to Captain Vikram Batra

Several individuals and prominent personalities came forward to celebrate the undying spirit of Captain Vikram Batra. People shared his quotes and pictures all over Twitter speaking highly of the Kargil War hero. Sidharth Malhotra too spoke highly of the war hero on his social media handles. Sidharth Malhotra, who will soon be seen soon portraying the role of Captain Vikram Batra, wrote a heartfelt caption for the real-life Shershah.

Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Uf5q9ykAFc — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 7, 2020

Ye dil maange more,PVC Awardee Cap.Vikram Batra,1999 kargil war.On this day in 1999 he was martyred.He was also Known as SHERSHAH Of kargil.#Jaihind #VikramBatra #KargilWar pic.twitter.com/bBgK0dQ0bd — प्रियरंजन 🤘 (@BhumiharJi_) July 7, 2020

The actor wrote that he salutes the Indian Army for their undying service to the nation. He further added that he also salutes the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life 21 years ago. The post received praise from Twitterati and the short video that was posted by him too got tremendous appreciation. The video spoke about the true valour of Vikram Batra and saluted his sacrifice for the nation. Soon the name Shershah began to trend on Twitter and people began to pay their homage to the war hero.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be playing Captain Vikram Batra in his next film titled Shershah. The name of the film is derived from the code name given to the martyr. Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra was martyred in 1999 in the Kargil war as part of a key operation against Pakistani intruders, while selflessly trying to evacuate an injured Jawan The film Shershah also has actor Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The movie has been directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

