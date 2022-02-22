Shibani Dandekar Applies Mehendi On Farhan Akhtar's Palm In Previously Unseen Pic

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony with close friends and family in Khandala. The wedding was attended by the duo's close family and friends from the industry.

Amongst the guests were Hrithik Roshan and his family. Pictures from the ceremony that surfaced online showed the beautiful bride dressed in red while Akhtar wore a black suit with a black bow tie.

Shibani applies Mehendi on Farhan's palm

Recently, Payal Singhal shared some pictures from the wedding festivities and in one of the pictures, Shibani could be seen applying Mehendi on Farhan Akhtar's palm. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wore a casual sweatshirt and the same coloured shorts, while Shibani was dolled up in ethnic attire. Singhal mentioned in the caption, "Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs! Shibani and Farhan, thank you for finding each other. You guys are adorable together. Two peas in a pod. Wish you two your forever happily ever after (sic)".

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of a reality show called I Can Do That. Shibani was a contestant on the show, while Akhtar was the host. After several rumours surfaced online, the duo made their relationship official in 2018. From Valentine's Day posts to random appreciation posts, their relationship was adored by many fans.

Although the pictures are making rounds on the internet confirming their union, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are yet to officially release the wedding photos on their social media handles. The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife post their wedding ceremony that took place on February 19.

Farhan Akhtar on the work front

On the work front, Farhan has been gearing up for his next directorial venture, Jee Le Zara, which ensembles three A-Listers- Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. The film will go on floors in the second half of 2022. The filmmakers have planned to release it sometime next year.

Touted to be a buddy project, the three protagonists will take a road trip across India in the film. Farhan will be donning the director's cap after a decade post Don 2, which was released in 2011.

(Image: @shibanidandekar/@payalsinghal/Instagram)