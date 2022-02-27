Shibani Dandekar Flaunts New Wedding Date Tattoo In Latest Post With Farhan Akhtar

It is a celebration time for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as the lovebirds have finally tied the knot with each other in a dreamy wedding on February 19. Now, just a week after their lavish yet intimate nuptial, Shibani took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning pictures from her post-wedding shoot with husband Farhan. While doing so, the anchor and model also unveiled her brand new wrist tattoo, which is once again a special tribute to her love tale with Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar unveils new tattoo

In the post-wedding photoshoot, Shibani Dandekar took her silver-glimmer game a notch higher in a body-hugging sequin dress. The acclaimed anchor is known for her love for minimalism and going by the same, she opted for only statement hoops to complete her look. Meanwhile, hair tied in a quirky bun and nude make-up that complimented her outfit summed up her latest look.

However, what stole the entire limelight was her new wrist tattoo. As Shibani and Farhan embark on their wedding journey together, the star imprinted her wedding date on her arms to mark the special beginning. In the new photos, she was seen flaunting her new tat as the camera captured her. Take a look at it below:

This isn't the first time Shibani has given a mushy tattoo tribute to Farhan. Previously on the special occasion of her birthday, she got Farhan's name tattooed on her neck. While revealing the same, Shibani stated, "Had such a special bday with special friends and this special guy! The past year has taught me to celebrate the smallest of moments .. super blessed and very grateful. I'm blown away every year by the beautiful messages and insane amount of love! thank you to each and every one of you! still getting through them all! the heart is full! #42 I’m ready for you .. let’s go!" Check out the post below:

Farhan and Shibani's wedding was a private affair between close friends and family members. After the celebration, the duo took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their dreamy wedding, thereby leaving netizens in awe of the couple.

Image: Instagram/@shibanidandekar, @shubhammandhyanphotography