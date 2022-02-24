Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora To Janhvi Kapoor: See Who-wore-what Today In The City

Last Updated: 24th February, 2022 22:56 IST

Malaika Arora once again amazed her fans with her sexy yet stylish appearance. She opted for a thigh length white shirt and wore a beige coloured half over-sized sweater over it.

Shibani Dandekar looked adorable in a blue Satin high slit shiny gown. The gown has a plungng neckline and the look was completed with white coloured heels.

Khushi Kapoor, who was spotted in Mumbai, looked uber-cool in a black sweatshirt and pink coloured trousers, teamed up with white sneakers.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Khandala. Farhan looked dapper in white shirt and pants teamed up wth black sneakers.

Tara Sutaria was clicked out-and-about in the city. The Student of the Year 2 actor looked pretty in a white coloured full-sleeved crop top and light blue denim shorts, opting for white sneakers.

