Last Updated:

Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora To Janhvi Kapoor: See Who-wore-what Today In The City

Shibani Dandekar, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai. Here's who-wore-what

Written By
Swati Singh
Tara Sutaria
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria was clicked out-and-about in the city. The Student of the Year 2 actor looked pretty in a white coloured full-sleeved crop top and light blue denim shorts, opting for white sneakers.

Farhan Akhtar
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Khandala. Farhan looked dapper in white shirt and pants teamed up wth black sneakers.

Khushi Kapoor
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor, who was spotted in Mumbai, looked uber-cool in a black sweatshirt and pink coloured trousers, teamed up with white sneakers. 

Shibani Dandekar
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shibani Dandekar looked adorable in a blue Satin high slit shiny gown. The gown has a plungng neckline and the look was completed with white coloured heels.

Malaika Arora
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora once again amazed her fans with her sexy yet stylish appearance. She opted for a thigh length white shirt and wore a beige coloured half over-sized sweater over it.

Janhvi Kapoor
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor looked elegant in a pink coloured ethnic suit. The actor was busy in some deep conversations.

Zoya Akhtar
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Zoya Akhtar nailed the all-black look undoubtedly. The filmmaker wore a black jumpsuit and kept her hair flowing. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: shibani dandekar, malaika arora, janhvi kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make first public appearance as husband & wife

In Pics: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make first public appearance as husband & wife
Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi return to Mumbai after wrapping up 'Tiger 3' Delhi schedule

Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi return to Mumbai after wrapping up 'Tiger 3' Delhi schedule
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com