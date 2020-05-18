Shibani Dandekar Opens Up On Being Trolled For A Video Where She Chides Her House Help

Even in a global pandemic, people never leave a chance to troll a celebrity. Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar’s long-time girlfriend and a television personality herself, faced heavy trolling regarding a video that she uploaded. Recently, Shibani Dandekar opened up about the entire issue. Read ahead to know more.

Shibani Dandekar on being trolled for a video with her house help

Since the lockdown has begun, everybody is looking for new ways and activities to keep themselves busy. Like many other celebrities, Shibani Dandekar too decided to turn towards cooking, to pass her time. She took to her Instagram to post a fun video of herself cooking pasta, having her househelp Sunita by her side. However, the part where Shibani shows her disappointment towards Sunita for not boiling the pasta with salt, Shibani says, “Sunita, oh my God, I tell you. Now we’ll have to improvise”, didn’t go down well with many. People started to troll Shibani for being privileged and started to accuse her of being disrespectful towards her maid.

Shibani Dandekar recently opened up during an interview with an entertainment daily, and responding towards these trolls, saying that she doesn’t care what the trolls say on social media and she doesn’t always respond to them. But at times, she feels it is important to put some people in place, and they need to be told that their behaviour is out of order. She says that one can’t have someone shoot you down constantly on social media, as it is not a place for anyone to be judged and criticised by others. She said that Instagram is not a platform for anyone to be nasty and vile. If someone continues to be that way, they’ll be blocked, warned Shibani.

Calling the entire incident as a joke, Shibani revealed that she is a ‘disaster in the kitchen’, and her househelp has been very supportive of her, always. She continued to say that humour is a huge part of the way she operates and if people can’t understand a joke, then they should not be following her. She knows where she is coming from and the kind of relationship she has with people she works with, and they also understand her.

