Shibani Dandekar Shares Picture Ahead Of Her Court Wedding With Farhan Akhtar; See

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently tied the knot in a fairytale wedding ceremony with close friends and family in Khandala. The wedding was attended by the duo's close family and friends from the industry. Amongst the guests were Hrithik Roshan and his family. Pictures from the ceremony that surfaced online showed the beautiful bride dressed in red while Akhtar wore a black suit with a black bow tie.

Shibani shares a sneak peek as she gets ready for her court wedding

After a fun wedding in Khandala, the duo will get their marriage registered in court. Ahead of the registry, Shibani took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture as she could be seen getting ready for her court wedding, which is set to be held today, February 21. In the picture, she is seen wearing a tanned-colour bathrobe while sitting on a stool, barefoot in front of the mirror. Her makeup accessories can be seen placed on the table. The VJ captioned the picture, "Let's go".

Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of 'I Can Do That'

For the unversed, the couple met on the sets of a reality show called 'I Can Do That'. Shibani was a contestant on the show, while Akhtar was the host. After several rumours surfaced online, the duo made their relationship official in 2018. From Valentine's Day posts to random appreciation posts, their relationship was adored by many fans.

Although the pictures are making rounds on the internet confirming their union, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are yet to officially release the wedding photos on their social media handles. In one of the viral videos, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar could be seen grooving to the song 'Senorita' from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, also starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

