From Shibani Dandekar's Post To 'Plants For SSR' Initiative: Daily Recap For September 14

This day has been filled with Rhea-Sushant-Kangana Ranaut news all over the media. While the officials and respective authorities are conducting their part of the investigation. Kangana recently faced an unfortunate incident where her office in Khar was damaged by the BMC, and she chose to speak against the people who were responsible for her damage. While on the other side, many people form the film and TV industry were seen taking sides of Shibani Dandekar or Ankita Lokhande. Read on for the complete recap of September 14.

Shibani Dandekar's deletes her posts

Shibani Dandekar, who has been standing up for Rhea Chakraborty (as the latter got arrested for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel), has now deleted one of her posts that sought the release of her friend Rhea. The actor-TV host has also limited the comments on her Instagram now due to the constant trolling on the internet.

She and her sister, Anusha Dandekar along with Saqib Saleem, Monica Dogra had also shared the image of Rhea with the hashtag #ReleaseRhea. While the Dandekar sisters have deleted it now, Saqib and Monica are still active.

Plants For SSR: Fulfilling One Of Sushant's 50 Dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's family, fans, and friends participated in fulfilling one of his dreams where he wanted to plant 1000 trees with the #Plant4SSR initiative. This initiative was supported by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, director Mukesh Chhabra and SSR's best friend Mahesh Shetty along with many of Sushant's fans.

Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena conflict

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Maharashtra Government for the treatment she received while she stayed in Mumbai for a while after she received a notice against her Khar office. The actor took to Twitter to condemn the violence and the political atmosphere in the country. She also addressed her followers on social media to lend their voices in her support.

दिल्ली के दिल को चीर के वहाँ इस साल खून बहा है, सोनिया सेना ने मुंबई में आज़ाद कश्मीर के नारे लगवाए, आज आज़ादी की क़ीमत सिर्फ़ आवाज़ है, मुझे अपनी आवाज़ दो, नहीं तो वो दिन दूर नहीं जब आज़ादी की क़ीमत सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़ ख़ून होगी। https://t.co/wDriSqqbLR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's childhood photos #ThenandNow

Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘then and now’ collage picture on Instagram today. The first part is a black and white pic of the actor's childhood days. The second part of the picture features a septuagenarian Amitabh Bachchan smiling at the camera. Take a look.

Promo Image courtesy: Shibani Dandekar & Ankita Lokhande Instagram

