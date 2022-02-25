Shibani-Farhan Wedding: Anusha Dandekar Shares Unseen Pics Of Newlyweds From Festivities

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were recently in the news after they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony on February 19 in the midst of their close friends and family. The newlyweds have been sharing glimpses from the wedding festivities and wishes have been pouring in from the happy couple. Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha recently took to her Instagram account and shared some unseen glimpses from the wedding celebrations as she extended her birthday wishes to the siblings' mom.

Anusha Dandekar shares unseen glimpses from Farhan-Shibani wedding

Anusha Dandekar headed to her social media account on Friday and gave her fans and followers some unseen glimpses into her sister's wedding with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar. The pictures saw the Dandekar sisters surrounding their mother and other family and friends as they seemed to be having the time of their lives. Shibani was seen in a gorgeous baby pink saree and took her to look up a notch with her statement chain and earrings as she made goofy faces in the background. Farhan also featured in some of the pictures and wore a bronze kurta, over which he donned a jacket with intricate gold designs. In the caption of the post, Anusha wishes her mother a happy birthday and expressed her love for her as she wrote, "To the Muma of all Muma’s, to all the babies you love, big, small, fur or far… everyone gravitates towards you because you are by far the greatest, most generous, kind and caring of them all… I love you, Happy Birthday Mumaaaaa"

Have a look at the post here

This is not the first time Anusha Dandekar has shared glimpses from her sister's wedding and took to her social media account on Thursday to congratulate the newly married couple in a hilarious way. She called her sister 'Bridezilla' in the post, but later mentioned she turned into 'Cinderella' eventually. She then told Farahan that she and her family will now 'hand her over' to him and that he can call them for any help he needs, but they had changed their numbers. Her hilarious post grabbed the attention of fans as she wrote, "A love like this… Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law. I love you both so very much and watching every day go by with so many people that love you and love to celebrate you was the most beautiful thing ever!. As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though".

