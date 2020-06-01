Shibasish Sarkar, CEO Of Reliance Entertainment Group, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shibasish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group has tested positive of Coronavirus. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. According to the reports of a leading daily, Shibasish Sarkar was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on May 30, 2020, after he developed a fever.

A source close to Sarkar told PTI, “He tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering and his fever has gone down.” On May 28, 2020, Shibasish Sarkar participated in a webinar where he talked about Reliance Entertainment’s two upcoming releases Sooryavanshi and 83. He informed that the two movies have been delayed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read| COVID-19: Indore District Collector holds meeting, district divided into three areas

In a past media interaction with a leading daily, Shibashish Sarkar stated that the two films Sooryavanshi and 83 would be the first ones to reach theatres as soon as the lockdown gets over. Speaking about the same, he further added that it was unfortunate and depressing that the films could not arrive on schedule. However, they are thankful after holding back Sooryavanshi a week before its release. He added that otherwise, it would have been a debacle with the lockdown enforced all of a sudden.

Sarkar also revealed that both the films needed some completion during the post-production stage. He added that his whole team was wondering how and what to do if the situation of lockdown continues for the next three to six months. He said that they still have seven to eight days of work left on Sooryavanshi and a month’s work on VFX for the film 83. Once things start functioning regularly, their priority will be to complete both films and after that, a decision will be taken on the release, he continued.

Also Read| COVID-19 effect: DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace unmodified PW engines to Aug 31

More about Shibasish Sarkar

Shibasish Sarkar is a Group Chief Executive Officer- content, digital and gaming at Reliance Entertainment. He has produced various Bollywood movies like Psycho Raman and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The two upcoming productions of Shibasish Sarkar are Sooryavanshi and 83.

Sooryavanshi stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh all together in a film. On the other hand, 83 would witness the power-couple of Bollywood Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. 83 film was originally slated to release in April 2020, but the makers have pushed the dates forward due to the nationwide lockdown. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Also Read| Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passes away due to coronavirus complications

Also Read| Akshay Kumar’s 'Sooryavanshi' would have been a debacle: Shibasish Sarkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.