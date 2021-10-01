'Shiddat' Twitter Review: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions To Sunny Kaushal-starrer

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@maddockfilms
Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan's latest film Shiddat recently premiered on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The romance drama also starred Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around two distinct stories and four individuals with their own concept of love. Similarly, netizens also have different perspectives on the film. Read on to know how viewers reacted to this Kunal Deshmukh directorial.
Following its digital release, Shiddat is making rounds on the social media platform Twitter. Netizens have reacted differently with various outlooks to the film. While some enjoyed the movie's idea of love, others found it disappointing. Twitter users also had their reviews about the actors in the film.
Sunny Kaushal's fans were thrilled to watch his romantic side in the love story. A user wrote, "@sunnykaushal89 Hiding the phone from mom dad & seeing film Shiddat late night by staying awake was really worth it. As wanted to watch 1st show as it releases Such a phenomenal film & amazing work in Shiddat Hotstar. Loved especially the love of Jaggi fr Kartika[sic]." Fans of Uri star Mohit Raina enjoyed watching the actor play a romantic role. One of the users tweeted, "@mohituraina truly such an excellent job in shiddat. loveddddd your role in the movie![sic]." Another Mohit Raina fan wrote, "You were so natural while playing the Chracter You are in the movie like magic I love you Gautum[sic]."
@sunnykaushal89 Hiding the phone from mom dad🤭🤣 & seeing film Shiddat late night by staying awake was really worth it🥰❤️As wanted to watch 1st show as it releases😍😛🔥— Payal Mehta (@payalmehta96) October 1, 2021
Such a phenomenal film😘 & amazing work❤️#Shiddat #Hotstar
Loved specially the love of Jaggi fr Kartika🌹❤️
@mohituraina truly such an excellent job in #shiddat loveddddd your role in the movie! #awesomeness— Anya Bose (@AnyaBose) October 1, 2021
You were so natural while playing the Chracter— Maya (Mohit My Honey Smile)😍❤️ (@itsmaya30) October 1, 2021
You are in the movie like magic
I love you Gautum #Shiddat #MohitRaina#ShiddatReview pic.twitter.com/wxyGENQefE
Meanwhile, several Twitter users found Shiddat to be 'a torture'. Some tweets saw hilarious comments on the film. One of the users demanded their Internet data back and claimed they wasted it on watching the film. The user wrote, "Mujhe meri 1GB net wapas chahiyewasted it on watching #Shiddat . Tiktok videos dekhlo isse achha[sic] [I want my 1GB net back since I wasted it on Shiddat. I would've been better to watch Tiktoh videos]." Another one considered it as a headache and wrote, "Now watching Shiddat. If somehow I survive a headache then I'll Review It[sic]." One of the tweets also read, "Shiddat movie review: Difficult to take this Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan film seriously[sic]." Meanwhile, another viewer got creative in describing the movie. The viewer added a still of Mohit Raina from the film saying, "You are a stalker[sic]."
Mujhe meri 1GB net wapas chahiye😭😭wasted it on watching #Shiddat .— ᶜʰᵃⁱᵗᵃⁿʸᵃ۵ (@_realchaitanya_) October 1, 2021
🥲Tiktok videos dekhlo isse achha
Now watching #Shiddat— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 1, 2021
If somehow i survive a headache then I'll Review It😭
#Shiddat in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/fmBK11NFkb— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 1, 2021
