'Shikara' Cast Details: Sadia Khateeb, Aadil Khan & Others Who Were Key Part Of The Movie

Shikara is a critically acclaimed movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The Hindi language romantic drama was released on February 7, 2020. The movie has been unofficially inspired by the popular author, Rahul Pandita’s bestselling novel, Our Moon Has Blood Clots.

The plot of the movie revolves around the love story of a Kashmiri Hindu couple, who are at the very peak of insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s and the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley. The movie depicts a timeless love story in the worst of the times. Here is all about the cast of Shikara. Read ahead to know more-

Shikara cast details

Sadia Khateeb

In the movie, Sadia Khateeb played the lead character of Shanti Dhar. The actor hails from the valley of Jammu and Kashmir in real life and is still an emerging Bollywood actor. Having no plans of entering the acting business, Sadia Khateeb completed her graduation but ended up acting when she was cast by a director at a very young age.

Aadil Khan

In the movie, Aadil Khan played the lead character of Shiv Kumar Dhar. The actor, who originally hails from Bhopal, is a former radio jockey. The movie is Aadil Khan’s Bollywood debut.

Zain Khan Durrani

In the movie, Zain Khan Durrani played the character of Lateef Lone. Zain Khan Durrani is an Indian poet and actor. He is majorly popular for his character played in Onir’s 2018 directorial, Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz.

Priyanshu Chatterjee

In the movie, Priyanshu Chatterjee played the character of Naveen Zutshi. Priyanshu Chatterjee is a former model who then found a place for himself in the Hindi and Bengali movie industry. The actor made his Hindi movie debut with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin in 2001. Priyanshu Chatterjee is also recognised for appearing in movies like Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, Dil Ka Rishta, Pinjar, Bhootnath, Hate Story 3, and Baadshaho.

Ashwin Dhar

In the movie, Ashwin Dhar played the character of Mohanlal. Ashwin Dhar is a very popular television and movie personality. The actor has also appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Padmavaat (2018).

