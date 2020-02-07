Shikara Movie Review: Film On Kashmiri Pandits' Ordeal Draws Mixed Responses From Fans

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. The film has become the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped its first trailer a month back. The film stars Aadil Khan and Sadia, who are also marking their debut. The film is based on a real-life event, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, which happened in 1990. Shikara has garnered a mixed response from internet users. Here is what Twitterati has to say about the film.

READ | 'Shikara' Directed By Vidhu Vinod Chopra Gets A Thumbs Up From THIS Hollywood Director

A section of the audience expressed their disappointment as the film failed to impress them. A few fans think that the film and the star cast failed to represent or match up to the intensity of the film. Check out some reactions below.

#Shikarareview :- Disappointed ⭐

Lack of everything, it is made only to whitewash the incident about #KashmiriPandits It is all shown that people were good, all the faults belonged to govt.

So Disappointed. Don't ruin such topics just for making Happy one community. — RajaRahul (@Rajarahulsingh) February 7, 2020

READ | Sanjay Dutt To Play The Lead In Munna Bhai 3, Confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

shame on @rahulpandita and Vidu Vinod Chopra for distorting the history of Kashmiri Pandits, don't watch this film. Sick bollywood showed its true face again. #Shikara — Dip Redefined (@dipredefined) February 7, 2020

READ | Vidhu Vinod Chopra Releases #ShikaraDiaries, Reveals The Challenge Of Shooting In Kashmir

Whereas, a few Twitter users came in support of the film. They hailed the cinematography and camera work of the film. The director and the star cast also bagged praises.

#ShikaraReview :- A heartwarming tale of heartbreaking migration of Kashmiri Couple. Vidhu Vinod Chopra scores accuracy in execution and detailing. Adil and Sadia deliver Outstanding performance on debut. Top class cinematography. Overall a Decent film but special for some.

5/10* — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 6, 2020

READ | 'Shikara' Movie's Screenplay Writer Praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra For THIS Reason

Amidst the mixed response, Twitterati also raised the questions for changing the tagline from The Untold Story of Kashmir Pandits to A Timeless Love Story in the Worst of Times. The changes made by the makers before the release have triggered backlash. They expressed their disagreement on the same too.

And Religion Appeasment Continues .. VVC doesnt have guts neither he ever wanted to potray the real story of Kashmiri Pandits and hence changing the #Shikara movie title from 'The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits' to 'A Timeless Love Story'. pic.twitter.com/HVNDNWkN6r — Amit Wali (@amit_wali) February 7, 2020

(Cover Image Courtesy: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.