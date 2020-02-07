Union Budget
Shikara Movie Review: Film On Kashmiri Pandits' Ordeal Draws Mixed Responses From Fans

Bollywood News

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial recently hit the theatres. The film garnered mixed reviews from fans and Twitterati. Check out what they have to say

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
shikara movie review

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. The film has become the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped its first trailer a month back. The film stars Aadil Khan and Sadia, who are also marking their debut. The film is based on a real-life event, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, which happened in 1990. Shikara has garnered a mixed response from internet users. Here is what Twitterati has to say about the film.

READ | 'Shikara' Directed By Vidhu Vinod Chopra Gets A Thumbs Up From THIS Hollywood Director

A section of the audience expressed their disappointment as the film failed to impress them. A few fans think that the film and the star cast failed to represent or match up to the intensity of the film. Check out some reactions below.

READ | Sanjay Dutt To Play The Lead In Munna Bhai 3, Confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

READ | Vidhu Vinod Chopra Releases #ShikaraDiaries, Reveals The Challenge Of Shooting In Kashmir

Whereas, a few Twitter users came in support of the film. They hailed the cinematography and camera work of the film. The director and the star cast also bagged praises.

 

READ | 'Shikara' Movie's Screenplay Writer Praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra For THIS Reason

Amidst the mixed response, Twitterati also raised the questions for changing the tagline from The Untold Story of Kashmir Pandits to A Timeless Love Story in the Worst of Times. The changes made by the makers before the release have triggered backlash. They expressed their disagreement on the same too. 

(Cover Image Courtesy: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Instagram)

 

 

