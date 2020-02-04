When 'Shikara's' Shanti Dhar Met '1942: A Love Story's' Rajeshwari Pathak

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara's special screening was recently held in Mumbai. The two leading ladies of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movies, one from his ageless love story, 1942: A Love Story and the female protagonist of his latest Shikara chanced upon the opportunity to interact with one another at the first-ever star-stunned screening of Shikara. Manisha Koirala and Sadia's meeting was a sight to behold, especially because both the movies (1942: A Love Story and Shikara) were set in conflict-ridden times.

Manisha Koirala's reaction to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara

Popular Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala attended the special screening of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming movie Shikara. Interestingly, Manisha Koirala was moved by the heart-wrenching story of Shikara. Moreover, she was impressed by the realistic portrayal of the Kashmiri Pandits' catastrophe. The upcoming movie, starring debutants Adil Khan and Sadia will narrate the tale of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990.

Shikara inspired by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's real-life?

The upcoming Bollywood movie is inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's real life and is touted to be a tribute to the director's mother. The movie based on Kashmiri Pandits had about 40,000 real migrants in the film. The trailer of the film that was released a few days ago has garnered much appreciation and love from the audiences.

Touted to be one of the anticipated movies of 2020, Shikara is all set to hit the marquee on February 7, 2020. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial will be presented by Fox Star Studios. The upcoming movie is produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

