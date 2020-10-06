Shikha Talsania Reveals Her Opinion On Nepotism In Bollywood Film Industry; Read More

Shikha Talsania is the daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania. However, she did not shoot to stardom like many other star kids. In fact, Shikha Talsania claims that people did not even know that she was Tiku's daughter when she first joined the industry. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shikha Talsania revealed her opinion on nepotism and shared her journey in the Bollywood film industry.

Speaking about nepotism in Bollywood, Shikha Talsania stated that everyone had a different experience in the industry. Shikha Talsania revealed her journey in Bollywood was not like other star kids. While her father, Tiku Talsania, was an insider in the industry who worked in movies for 40 years, she still did not receive any favours from filmmakers. The actor said that her debut film was 2009's Wake Up Sid, but her first lead role was in her seventh film in 2018's Veere Di Wedding.

Shikha Talsania revealed that people in the industry did not even know who her father was. Moreover, her father never made any phone calls for her to get roles in Bollywood movies. Further, Shikha Talsania said that she wanted to have her own journey in the industry, which is why she made the conscious decision to not ask her father for help. She went through the drill of auditions and screen tests like outsiders to get her roles.

Finally, Shikha Talsania stated that she did not regret her decision to keep her father's identity a secret. She also had no ill will towards those who chose a different path in the industry. However, Shikha Talsania agreed that she did have some benefits of being a star kid.

She accepted the fact that she did not have to move to Mumbai as she already had a comfortable house in the city. She had security and family stability while looking for work in Bollywood. The actor then stated that every person's journey in the industry is different.

Shikha Talsania last starred in 2018's buddy comedy film Veere Di Wedding. This movie was her first role as the female lead. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Swara Bhaskar also featured as leads in the movie.

