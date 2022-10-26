Shikhar Dhawan Gears Up For Big Bollywood Debut, Open To More Acting Stints In Future

Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Huma Qureshi in the upcoming Satram Ramani directorial Double XL. The cricketer recently spilled beans on his first movie experience, and why he decided to take up a small part in the movie chronicling the journey of two plus-size women navigating beauty standards.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dhawan said the story of Double XL left a 'huge impact' on him as it aims to deliver a strong message to society and start a healthy conversation. The cricketer also mentioned that acting comes naturally to him, and he was able to ace dancing scenes with equal nonchalance. Dhawan revealed he's open to more acting opportunities in the future if his cricketing schedule allows it.

Shikhar Dhawan talks about his Bollywood debut

Discussing why he picked Double XL for his debut in the film industry, Shikhar mentioned, “When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. The film aims to deliver a healthy message to society and has the potential to start a conversation. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."

He also mentioned that acting came as a respite from playing cricket, stating that everyone on set was very supportive, especially his director and co-star Huma Qureshi. Heaping praise on the 'humble and good-hearted' Huma, Dhawan said, "She made sure that I’m comfortable and gave me some acting tips, too. She is still a good friend of mine."

Lastly, Dhawan said he would love to give acting another shot if the time and opportunity are right. "Of course, cricket is my priority and World Cup ODI and IPL is coming. I am looking forward to more opportunities surely that comes my way whether it is TV or movies. I think acting comes very normal to me, as you can also see the reels which I am making for the fans of my page," he mentioned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMHUMAQ)