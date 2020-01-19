Shikhar And Rohit Fit To Play; India Go Unchanged Into The Third And Final ODI

India's ace-openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained injuries in the second ODI, have been deemed fit and will play the third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. India continue their winning combination from the second ODI and go unchanged in the third ODI at M Chinnaswamy. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Make it three in a row. Aaron Finch wins the toss and elects to bat first against #TeamIndia in the decider.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HWTbtY7Etx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020

India, Australia Squads

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Image Credits: ICC

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.