Shikhar And Rohit Fit To Play; India Go Unchanged Into The Third And Final ODI

India's ace-openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained injuries in the second ODI, have been deemed fit and will play the 3rd ODI against Australia

India's ace-openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained injuries in the second ODI, have been deemed fit and will play the third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. India continue their winning combination from the second ODI and go unchanged in the third ODI at M Chinnaswamy. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood. The series is currently tied at 1-1. 

India, Australia Squads 

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

