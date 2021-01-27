Shilpa Rao Ties Knot With Visual Artist Ritesh Krishnan, Shares First Pic After Marriage

Singer Shilpa Rao who is known to croon some of Bollywood’s peppy track recently tied knots with visual artist Ritesh Krishnan. After getting hitched the adorable couple took to Instagram and surprised fans with their first picture as husband and wife. The Ghungroo singer can be seen wearing a red saree while flaunting the vermillion on her head.

Shilpa Rao ties knot with Ritesh Krishnan

While captioning the post, Shilpa wrote, “Our first selfie as Mr. & Mrs.” Scores of her fans were quick enough to congratulate the singer by pouring in their love. One of the users wrote, “Omg !! Shaadi kB Kiya ?? Congratulations guys.” Another user wrote, “Sheer Fabulousness.” A third user congratulated the couple and wrote, “God Blessed you both💐💐 when did u marry..?” Another user wrote, “U look complete now.” Ritesh also shared a similar picture on Instagram while exuberating love and happiness.

Read: Shilpa Rao, Neha Mahajan Part Of 2021 Grammy Nominations; Share Excitement

Read: Jimmie Rodgers, Singer Of 'Honeycomb' And Other Hits, Dies

Earlier, the actress had treated fans with a cryptic post where she shared a picture of an amazing picturesque landscape while sitting in a boat and flaunting two feet. She captioned the post in a poetic manner that just raised the eyebrows of her fans. The picture seems to be from the time when Ritesh had proposed Shilpa. She captioned the beautiful post and wrote, “He asked me if I would be with him for all the conversations and silences... and I said YES!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently collaborated with Amit Trivedi for the song Rusvaaiyaan. The song was penned by Kausar Munir and crooned by Shilpa Rao and Shahid Mallya. Apart from this, sometime back, Shilpa had also collaborated with Anoushka Shankar on the album Love Letters that got the Best Global Music Album’ nomination for the Grammy Awards 2021. The singer is known to lend her voice to some tracks like Khuda Jane, Ishq Shava, Bulleya, Malang, Manmarziyan, Kalank, and many more.

Read: 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' Singer Narendra Chanchal Passes Away At 80 In Delhi

Read: Punjabi Singer Deep Sidhu Who Claimed 'Centre Would Snatch Farmers' Land' Summoned By NIA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.